Juventus set astronomical prices for Champions League tickets

Juventus have caused a bit of a stir because of their Champions League ticket prices for their game against Lyon.

The Italian champions will play the first leg of their last 16 tie in France before returning to the Allianz Stadium for the return fixture, but fans have been left disappointed with the cost of tickets.

Tickets in the away section, as well as in the north and south stands, are the cheapest available at €70.

After that, the next cheapest available sections are valued at €145, €155, €170 and €175 per person.

Other areas will cost €200 and €225, while the family stand’s tickets are being sold at €250 each.

The game will be played in Turin on March 17, following the first leg on February 26.