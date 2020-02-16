Juventus v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Juventus v Brescia: Official Line-Ups
Date: 16th February 2020 at 2:04pm
Written by:

welcome to the Allianz Stadium as they look to bounce back from a string of poor results.

Defeats to Napoli, Hellas Verona and a Coppa Italia draw with AC Milan have resulted in crisis talk at the Bianconeri, but Juventus will be heartened given the fact they are unbeaten unbeaten in their last eight games against Brescia in .

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored in the last 10 Serie A matches for Juventus will miss the match with Brescia after being rested.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala.

Brescia: Alfonso; Sabelli, Chancellor, Mateju, Martella; Bisoli, Dessena, Bjarnason; Zmrhal; Balotelli, Aye.

 

Related articles