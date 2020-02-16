Juventus v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Brescia to the Allianz Stadium as they look to bounce back from a string of poor results.

Defeats to Napoli, Hellas Verona and a Coppa Italia draw with AC Milan have resulted in crisis talk at the Bianconeri, but Juventus will be heartened given the fact they are unbeaten unbeaten in their last eight games against Brescia in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored in the last 10 Serie A matches for Juventus will miss the match with Brescia after being rested.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala.

Brescia: Alfonso; Sabelli, Chancellor, Mateju, Martella; Bisoli, Dessena, Bjarnason; Zmrhal; Balotelli, Aye.