Juventus v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After a run of indifferent form recently, Juventus aim to get back to winning ways when they welcome relegation strugglers Brescia to Turin on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Unavailable: Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, Chiellini, Khedira, Demiral.

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Viviani, Dessena; Bjarnason; Ayé, Balotelli.

Unavailable: Tonli, Torregrossa.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last eight games against Brescia in Serie A: seven wins and a draw for the Bianconeri.

– Juventus are unbeaten at home against Brescia in Serie A (W17 D5) – among the sides that Brescia have never won away from home in the top flight, the Bianconeri are the team they’ve faced the most times.

– Juventus have lost two of their last three league games, as many losses as in their previous 22 games in Serie A.

– Juventus have gained 31 points from 33 available at home in Serie A this season, thanks to 10 wins and a draw: only Liverpool (13/13) have a better such record in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.

– Brescia (63%) have won the second highest share of points away from home this season (behind only Lecce, 64%): 10 of their 16 points have come away.

– Brescia have earned just two points in 2020 so far, the lowest total in Serie A – only Toulouse (one) have won fewer across the top five European leagues in this period.

– Juventus have the largest share of possession in Serie A games this season (59%): in each of his three seasons in charge of Napoli, Maurizio Sarri has had the side with the highest ball possession in Serie A, while only Man City under Pep Guardiola had a higher figure in the Premier League in 2018/19 (68% v 63.4%).

– No side has scored more set piece goals than Juventus in Serie A this season (17), while Brescia have scored the highest share of goals from dead balls (48%: 10/21).

– Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 10 consecutive Serie A games, just one short of the Serie A record within a single season (11), currently shared by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

– Brescia striker Mario Balotelli has played two away games against Juventus in Serie A: he scored one goal in the 1-1 draw in April 2009, with Inter.