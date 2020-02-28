Juventus v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

There may be no fans inside the stadium to watch it but the eyes of Italian football will be glued to Turin on Sunday night when Juventus take on Inter in a potentially title-deciding Derby d’Italia.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Demiral.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic, Godin, Skriniar, De Vrij; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Young; Martinez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Gagliardini, Sensi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have lost only one of their last 14 Serie A matches against Inter – 1-2 in September 2016 (W8 D5).

– Inter have won only one Serie A away game at Juventus in their current stadium (3- 1 in November 2012) – since then, Juventus have won four and earned two draws in their last six such meetings.

– Inter’s last win against a team top of the Serie A table was back in September 2016 (2-1); the Nerazzurri have picked up only two points from their last five games against teams top of the league in Serie A.

– Both Juventus and Inter have failed to score in just one game in Serie A this season – the joint-fewest among all current sides.

– The last time Inter lost consecutive Serie A matches on the road was back in 2016/17, under Stefano Pioli – they lost their most recent away league game at Lazio.

– Juventus and Inter have conceded the fewest goals in the first half of games in Serie A this season (both eight). Moreover, Juventus haven’t conceded a goal in the first half in 2020, while Inter have conceded three in the same period.

– Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri won this season’s reverse fixture against Inter – in the last 40 Serie A campaigns, only one coach has won both of his first two league games for Juventus against the Nerazzurri (Antonio Conte).

– Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to score in 12 consecutive Serie A appearances in a single season – moreover, the Portuguese striker has never previously netted in 12 league matches in a row in his career.

– Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen’s debut in European competition was back in February 2010 v Juventus, when he played for Ajax. With previous club Tottenham he netted one goal against the Bianconeri, at the Allianz Stadium in February 2018 in the Champions League.

– Inter’s Romelu Lukaku failed to score in his last Serie A match on the road, while he’s never previously failed to score in consecutive away games in the competition. The Belgian striker has scored the most goals (12) on the road this season in the top five European leagues.