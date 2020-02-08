Kaka: Victory over Inter can kick-start AC Milan season

Former AC Milan star Kaka insists that victory for his old club over Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday can revitalise a poor season.

The Rossoneri endured a difficult start to the campaign and languish in ninth in Serie A, 19 points behind second-placed Inter, ahead of the meeting between the two rivals at the Stadio San Siro.

However, Brazilian midfielder Kaka remains confident that a positive result for Stefano Pioli’s side could be the catalyst for a strong end to the season.

“I expect a derby that allows Milan to really turn their season around,” the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Such matches can give teams a big boost and San Siro is the perfect place for such a spectacle.”

Kaka also touched on the decline in fortunes for both Inter and Milan since he represented the latter, having lifted the Champions League and Serie A crown from 2003-2009 before joining Real Madrid for a world record €67 million.

“It is a different era, and there have been many economic and management issues. Above all, I hope that the owners of both clubs will start investing again as much as is needed to return to the top.

“The moment is now. Inter and Milan are historic clubs in a beautiful city, and Italy is a wonderful country.

“It saddens me that neither of the Milanese teams are in the Last 16 of the Champions League, but it is a vicious circle. Only with Champions League money can you purchase elite players and return to the top.”

Kaka scored 104 goals in 307 appearances across two spells for Milan, having returned from Real Madrid in 2013.