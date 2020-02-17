Klopp: Sacchi’s AC Milan were my biggest influence

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that iconic Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi has been the biggest influence on his career.

Klopp has his Reds sitting comfortably atop the Premier League table this season, with them holding a 25-point lead over Manchester City in second.

“The coach I learnt the most from is Sacchi,” Klopp told Rai Sport.

“He’s the most important coach I learnt from for all of the things he did with his Milan.

“I’ve implemented things from that side into our team and what Arrigo did is at the base of everything I do.”

Klopp has enjoyed great success since moving to Anfield, coming up short in two European finals before lifting the Champions League last season.

Now, he’s set to clinch Liverpool’s first Premier League title.