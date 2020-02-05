Kluivert feels De Ligt’s Juventus situation is similar to his at Roma

After his first few months in Serie A, Roma’s Justin Kluivert feels compatriot Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Juventus is very similar to his own, in that he received a lot of criticism.

De Ligt, who is still only 20 years old, joined La Vecchia Signora from Ajax in a deal worth €75 million but has struggled at times to impress since his arrival in Turin.

“If one arrives at Juventus at the age of 20, it is not so strange that he needs to learn,” Kluivert said in an interview with DAZN.

“You arrive in a new country, you have to get by, it’s all different. It’s also difficult for me.

“People don’t understand the difficulties, they just criticise you. You have to give us time, I don’t think it’s asking too much.”

Both Kluivert and De Ligt will be hoping to feature at Euro 2020 for the Netherlands this summer despite their slow adjustment to life in Italy.