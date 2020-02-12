Kouame: Working with Ribery at Fiorentina is a dream

Christian Kouame is looking forward to fulfilling a dream by playing alongside Franck Ribery at Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old Ivorian signed for La Viola from Genoa in January, and he’s already counting down the days until the Frenchman returns from injury.

“It gives me a lot of emotion,” he said when asked about the prospect of playing with the former Bayern Munich star.

“I sit close to him in the dressing room. I’m beside [Erick] Pulgar and then it’s Ribery.

“It’s a dream to work with a player like him.”

Speaking about his move to Florence, Kouame says things fell into place nicely.

“I have no regrets,” the forward added.

“I knew when Fiorentina called me it was destiny.

“It wasn’t time to go to England yet.”