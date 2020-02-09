Lapadula double helps Lecce down Napoli

Napoli fell to their first defeat in four Serie A games on Sunday afternoon as Lecce ran out 3-2 winners at the Stadio San Paolo.

Two goals from Gianluca Lapadula and a thunderous freekick by Marco Mancosu were enough to see the visitors claim all three points, despite Arkadiusz Milik’s early second half equaliser and a late strike by Jose Callejon keeping the hosts in the contest.

The defeat sees Gennaro Gattuso’s team remain in 11th place, whilst Lecce keep their three-point lead over Genoa, who occupy the final relegation spot.

The Partenopei’s early dominance saw them create a host of chances in the first 25 minutes but they failed to make Mauro Vigorito work in the Lecce goal.

Then just before the half hour, the hosts were punished for their failure to make the most of their early pressure, David Ospina could only push Filippo Falco’s low shot into the path of Lapadula who calmly stabbed the rebound into the open goal to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.

Despite falling behind Gattuso’s men continued to bombard the Salentini back line but struggled to create any clear cut chances.

Immediately after the break, the Partenopei levelled the contest when substitute Dries Mertens strong run eventually saw the ball land at the feet of an unmarked Milik.

Although, the Polish international made the chance look harder than it was from four yards out as his shot hit the underside of the crossbar before finding its way across the line.

Lecce’s front two would again combine 13 minutes later to shock their hosts when Falco’s ball into the box was wonderfully headed past Ospina by Lapadula to give them a 2-1 lead.

Mancosu would then seal the victory for Liverani’s team when he thundered a long range freekick past the despairing dive of Ospina to ensure all three points would travel back across the south of Italy with the visitors.

Callejon brought the hosts back to within one in the 90th minute when his volley proved to strong for Vigorito but it wouldn’t be enough to change the end result as the Partenopei slumped to a shock defeat.