Last minute strike gives Parma a point at Cagliari

Andreas Cornelius scored a stoppage time equaliser as Parma twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Cagliari on Saturday evening at the Sardegna Arena.

Cagliari went ahead through talisman Joao Pedro, who bagged his 14th of the season, but his effort was cancelled out by Juraj Kucka. Simeone scored from close range to put Rolando Maran’s side ahead once more before Cornelius lengthened Casteddu’s wait for a win.

As a result, Cagliari remain in sixth spot, level on points Parma in the Serie A standings and both could find themselves further down the table, depending on Sunday’s results.

With little action early on, Joao Pedro put the home side ahead after Simeone’s low cross was fortuitously deflected into the path of the in-form Brazilian and he finished past the goalkeeper.

Parma’s first real chance of the match came just after the half hour mark, with Kucka striking the post with his left foot after a mix-up from the Casteddu forwards led to a break away.

Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi was called into action on a couple of occasions, saving well from both Simeone then Radja Nainggolan, before the former saw a deflected shot flick off the crossbar following a lapse in concentration from the visitors back-four.

The Crociati drew level on the 42nd minute when Kucka tapped home at the back post from Gaston Brugman’s cross, with both Ragnar Klavan and Fabio Pisacane failing to intervene.

Andreas Cornelius had the chance to send Parma in ahead at the break, but he couldn’t quite leap high enough to convert a brilliant ball from Jasmin Kurtic.

The game restarted frantically, with the Rossoblu taking the lead through Simeone after fantastic work down the left from Luca Pellegrini, immediately after Joao Pedro had hit a penalty wide of Colombi’s left-hand upright, smashing the advertisement hoardings.

The game swung from end-to-end before Kucka thought he had the chance to double his own tally from the spot, placing the ball and measuring his run-up before referee Massimiliano Irrati extinguished his hope by awarding a freekick instead, following a VAR check.

Just as it looked like Cagliari were going to get their first win in eight Serie A matches, Cornelius silenced the home fans with his equaliser on the 94th minute, heading home from a teasing Kurtic delivery.