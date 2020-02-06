Lazio equal unbeaten run set under Eriksson

Although Lazio were forced to settle with a 0-0 draw from their clash with Hellas Verona on Wednesday, the result did see the Biancocelesti equal a famous record established during Sven-Goran Eriksson’s time at the club.

The capital club fired 27 shots on goal but couldn’t find a way past Gialloblu goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, who was even aided by the woodwork on two shots by Luis Alberto.

A win would have seen Lazio leapfrog Inter for second in the standings, but instead they now find themselves one point back of the Nerazzurri and four back of leaders Juventus.

The Biancocelesti can take solace in the fact that the draw extends their unbeaten run in Serie A to 17 matches – 13 wins and four draws. The current run matches the club’s all-time unbeaten run originally set in April 1999 with Eriksson at the helm.

Unfortunately for Lazio they just missed out on the Scudetto season, finishing one point back of winners AC Milan.