Lazio ‘Irriducibili’ Ultras no more

After 33 years of service, Lazio Ultras group Irriducibili are no more after the group announced they have disbanded.

The group released a statement confirming the decision, meaning the Curva Nord of the Stadio Olimpico will now only be occupied by the Ultras Lazio.

“As with all things in life there is a beginning and, inevitably, an end,” read the statement.

“There is a time for everything, and the curtain closes for every fantastic and glorious story sooner or later. After 33 years, we have decided to disband the group.

“The Irridicubili showed a desire to never bend or compromise, to the yes-man or to political correctness.

“‘We aren’t dogs because we have no owner! We aren’t lost, Irriducibili unite,’ read a statement in the early years. A motto to be handed down from generation to generation, from father to son.

“However it’s time to move forward. Too much blood has been spilled, too many bans and too many arrests. With our head held high, we always paid for things with our skin.

“And even keeping in mind those who are no longer here, we came to this decision. Inevitable.”

Saturday’s match against Bologna will be the last match the Irriducibili will appear at a Lazio game.