Lazio look to renew Strakosha contract

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is set to receive a new contract offer from the club as they look to keep him in the capital beyond 2022.

Strakosha, who joined the Aquile from Panionios as a junior in 2012, has become one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A and Simone Inzaghi does not want to run the risk of losing the talented 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

According to Tuttosport, the club will now offer Strakosha a new multi year deal that will see his earnings double as they look to keep the Albania international at the Stadio Olimpico.

With Inzaghi’s team currently only one point behind leaders Inter in the Serie A table it’s difficult to imagine that Strakosha would want to leave the Biancoceleste but the club don’t appear willing to take any chances when it comes to his long term future.