Lazio player ratings: Milinkovic-Savic sinks Inter to ignite Scudetto dream

Lazio secured a crucial victory in their pursuit of the Scudetto, as they came from behind to beat title rivals Inter 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A.

Trailing at the break to an Ashley Young volley, the Biancoceleste were soon level as Ciro Immobile was dragged down in the box. The Italian international picked himself up to send Daniele Padelli the wrong way from the spot.

Midway through the second half, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reacted quickest to a loose ball after several blocked efforts from a corner, pouncing to prod Lazio to victory.