Lazio squad now worth €500 million euros

Through the acquisition of players on either free transfers or for low prices, Lazio currently have a squad that is valued at €500 million.

The Aquile have exceeded expectations under Simone Inzaghi since he became coach in 2016 and sporting director Igli Tare has made shrewd purchases despite working with limited funds under club president Claudio Lotito.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Lazio had purchased their players for a total of €120m but the squad of 24 footballers are currently worth half a billion euros.

Evidently their biggest stars have had the greatest increase in market value. Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently valued at €100m and he also has had the highest jump in value after being purchased from Belgian club Genk for €15m.

Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto also had a significant rise after being purchased from English giants Liverpool for €4m and it would cost a club €80m to buy him.

Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa were both purchased from Spanish club Sevilla for €9.5m in 2016 and €19m in 2018 respectively. Now the Italian striker is worth €80m and the Argentine forward is worth €70m.

Seven of the 24 players were purchased for free and Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has had the highest leap in value of that group, now reportedly worth €30m.