Lazio still interested in Chelsea outcast

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could still become a Lazio player in the summer, despite turning down a move to the Stadio Olimpico in January.

Giroud, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June, held talks with the Aquile’s sporting director Igli Tare during the transfer window but opted to hold out for a move to Tottenham Hotspur which never came to fruition.

Despite the 33-year-old spurning Tare’s advances Lazio are still preparing to offer the World Cup winner a contract as soon as he becomes a free agent as they continue to look to bolster their squad, according to a report by Le 10 Sport.

Simone Inzaghi’s team are currently flying high at the top of Serie A with only one point separating them from leaders Juventus but the Aquile still have concerns over the workload of top scorer Ciro Immobile.

Acquiring Giroud would help to relieve the pressure on Immobile’s shoulders and provide another dynamic to what is already a potent attack as they look to make sure that their current success is not just a flash in the pan.

However, the capital club may face renewed competition from Spurs, who have not dropped their interest in Giroud entirely and may revisit an approach at the end of the season.