Lazio v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to potentially temporarily move top of Serie A as they welcome Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Aquile currently sit one point behind leaders Juventus, who don’t play until Sunday when they welcome Inter to Turin for the Derby d’Italia.

Recent form in this fixture has been on the hosts’ side, having lost just one of their previous 13 meetings with the Rossoblu in Serie A action.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Immobile

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Poli, Schouten; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio