Lazio v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio aim to keep their Scudetto challenge and unbeaten run going when they welcome Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Vavro, Radu; Marusic, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Acerbi, Lulic.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Schouten, Poli; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

Unavailable: Djiks, Svanberg, Krejci, Medel, Sansone.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W7 D6), their longest current run against a single opponent currently in the top flight.

– Bologna have only won one of their last 18 Serie A games at the Olimpico against Lazio (March 2012); however, they have drawn the last three such meetings.

– Lazio are unbeaten in 13 home games in Serie A, the last time they avoided a defeat in more home matches in a single campaign was back in 2000, when they eventually lifted the trophy under Sven-Göran Eriksson.

– Bologna have won four of their last five Serie A away matches, including the last two, as many as they had in the previous 38. Indeed, they last won three such games in a row in January 2016.

– Bologna have conceded in each of their last 20 league matches and could equal their longest such run if they fail to keep a clean sheet against Lazio – 21 in March to November 2003/04 (run opened and closed against Lazio) and in September 1955 until March 1956.

– Lazio have earned 59 points in 25 Serie A matches this season, becoming the fourth different side had to win as many at this stage of the competition after Juventus, Milan, Inter and Napoli.

– Lazio (14) and Bologna (13) have won the most points thanks to goals scored in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season.

– Should they appear, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will play his 150th Serie A game (his top-flight debut was against Bologna at the Olimpico, in August 2015), whilst teammate Stefan Radu will play his 300th.

– Among the players with at least 60 shots attempted, Lazio’s striker Ciro Immobile has the best shots per goal average (one goal every 3.6 shots).

– Bologna’s Rodrigo Palacio found the net in his last Serie A appearance and could score in two successive league games for the first time since May 2015, with Inter.