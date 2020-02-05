Lazio v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to move up to second in the Serie A standings as they welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Olimpico.

Both sides are showing some of their best form in almost two decades of late, with the home side unbeaten in their last 16 Serie A matches, having last enjoyed such a run in 1999 (when they managed 17 games under Sven-Goran Eriksson).

Verona are also unbeaten in their last six league matches (winning three and drawing three) and the last time they went on such a run was also in 1999, when they were coached by Cesare Prandelli.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Caicedo

Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Pessina, Veloso, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Verre; Borini