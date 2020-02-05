Lazio v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fresh off the back of a fantastic showing against SPAL, Lazio aim to move up to second in Serie A with a win over Hellas Verona at home on Wednesday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lukaku, Cataldi, Correa, Patric.

Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Dawidowicz; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Pessina, Verre.

Unavailable: Salcedo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won each of their last five Serie A matches against Verona, keeping a clean sheet in the last two; only in 1992 have they kept three clean consecutive sheets against the Gialloblu in the Italian top flight.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A home games against Verona (W9 D2). Indeed, Verona’s last top flight away win against the Biancocelesti was back in 1984/85 under Osvaldo Bagnoli – in that case the Gialloblu won the title and Lazio were relegated.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 16 Serie A matches (W13 D3) – they last enjoyed a longer such run in the Italian top flight in April 1999 (17, under Sven-Göran Eriksson).

– Verona are unbeaten in their last six league matches (W3 D3), they last went on a longer unbeaten run in a single Serie A campaign in 1999/2000 (15, under Cesare Prandelli).

– Lazio have picked up 29 points in 11 home league games this season: a record for the Biancocelesti at this stage of a Serie A campaign (considering three points for a win).

– Only Verona and Inter (both 15) have conceded fewer goals from inside the box than Lazio (19) in Serie A this campaign.

– Only Inter and Napoli (both 14) have scored with more different players than Verona (13) in the current Serie A season. In fact, Verona have never had more different scorers in a single Serie A campaign.

– Among players with 5+ goals in the top five European leagues this season, only Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (19 minutes) has a better mins/goal ratio than Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (70 minutes).

– Ciro Immobile has scored 25 goals in 21 matches this season – only Immobile himself in 2017/18 (29), Hernan Crespo in 2000/01 (26) and Beppe Signori in 1992/93 (26) have netted more for Lazio in a single Serie A campaign.

– Verona’s Amir Rrahmani has attempted more shots (24) and shots on target (10) without scoring than any other defender in the top five European Leagues this season.