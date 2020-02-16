Lazio v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio as the two Scudetto challengers face off on Sunday evening.

Inter have lost only one of their last seven Serie A games against Lazio, with the pair also on unbeaten runs of 18 – Lazio and 16 – Inter – matches.

It is also the first time in Serie A history that two sides will face each other in Round 24 with 107 points between them – 54 Inter, 53 Lazio. The previous record at this stage of a season was 106 between Napoli and Lazio in 2017/18.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Jony; Immobile, Caicedo

Inter: Padelli; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro