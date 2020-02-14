Lazio v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The biggest game of the weekend in Serie A takes place at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night as Lazio take on Inter in a game with huge Scudetto implications.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lulic.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Padelli; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Young; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Gagliardini, Handanovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have lost only one of their last seven Serie A games against Lazio (W5, D1), keeping a clean sheet in four of these encounters.

– Lazio have lost their last three home games against Inter in Serie A, their longest current losing streak against an opponent in the Italian top flight.

– Lazio haven’t conceded a single goal in their last two Serie A games – the last time the Biancocelesti have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive league games was back in March 2015, under Stefano Pioli.

– Lazio (18) and Inter (16) own the two current longest unbeaten runs in Serie A – across the top five European leagues, only Liverpool (42) are currently on a longer run without defeat.

– For the first time in Serie A history, two sides will face each other on matchday 24 with 107 points won between them (54 Inter, 53 Lazio) – the previous record at this stage of a season was 106 between Napoli and Lazio in 2017/18.

– Inter and Lazio have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A this term (both 20): however, since 2010/11, the best Serie A defence at this stage of a season had always conceded fewer than 20 goals.

– Inter (54.3%) and Lazio (51.4%) have the highest shooting accuracy in Serie A this season.

– Antonio Conte is unbeaten as a coach against Lazio in Serie A (W5 D2) – only against Udinese (9) and Parma (8) has the Inter boss managed more games without a single defeat in the Italian top flight.

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile hasn’t scored in his last two league games, while the last time he failed to score in three Serie A games in a row was back in May 2019.

– After finding the net in two of his first three games against Inter in Serie A, he hasn’t scored in the following eight league meetings against them.

– Inter’s Romelu Lukaku has scored the most away goals in the top five European leagues this season (12), while Immobile has scored the joint-most goals at home (15, level with Cristiano Ronaldo).