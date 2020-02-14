Leao: Ibrahimovic is like a big brother for me at AC Milan

Rafael Leao is delighted to be working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan and says the two have developed a close relationship in their short time together.

The Swede has provided guidance for the youngster since debuting at the beginning of January, and they’ve formed a bond both on and off the field.

“Ibra is like an older brother to me,” Leao told Milan TV.

“He always tries to help me to be a better player and you can feel the difference he makes on the pitch.

“He’s a little tough on the pitch, but he’s a lot of fun off it.”

Leao feels privileged to be playing for the Rossoneri, largely due to their rich history.

“Kaka, [Paolo] Maldini, Ronaldinho,” he listed, discussing the club’s past.

“But they’ve had a lot of other important players.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here.”