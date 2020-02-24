Lega Serie A make request to government to play games behind closed doors

With the Coronavirus continuing to cause problems for Italian football, Lega Serie A have made a request to the country’s government to have games played behind closed doors.

Four of the ten scheduled Serie A games were postponed over the weekend, with no new date yet known, and in order to prevent fans travelling from city to city, it now looks likely that the next round of games will be played without supporters present.

ANSA have reported that Paolo Dal Pino, Lega Serie A president, has written to Italy’s minister for sport and health to ask that games are played behind closed doors, rather than being suspended.

With the “schedule already saturated with commitments” and the need to have all competitions ended by May 24, Lega Serie A want the football to continue.

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Hellas Verona-Cagliari, Inter-Sampdoria and Torino-Parma were all postponed last weekend.