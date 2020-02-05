Leiva: I miss Brazil but I’m happy at Lazio

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has spoken of the difficulties he faces being away from his family in Brazil despite being happy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Leiva, who joined the Aquile from Liverpool in 2017, has continued to be an integral part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad so far this term with his vast experience helping Lazio to challenge for a first Scudetto in 20 years.

“I would like to return to Brazil with my family and friends,” Lucas said in an interview with DAZN.

“The security problems in the country discourage me for the moment.”

“I miss lunches with family and friends but you can’t have it all.”

However, Leiva did take the opportunity to reassure the Aquile fan base that he is happy in the capital.

“I am happy here,” Leiva added, “and I am happy with what I have achieved.”

The Aquile currently sit third in Serie A with only five points separating them from leaders Juventus and Leiva will be hoping that when he does eventually return to Brazil he can do so having won a Scudetto.