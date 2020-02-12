Liverpool eyeing Inter standout

Marcelo Brozovic has been in fine form for Inter this season and it appears his play has caught the eye of Liverpool.

The Croatian has become a key figure at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with coach Antonio Conte giving the keys to his midfield to the talented 27-year-old.

Brozovic hasn’t disappointed him thus far, putting in several sparkling performances to go along with three goals in Serie A – the latest coming in Inter’s impressive 4-2 comeback victory over AC Milan on Sunday.

FcInterNews.it reports there were some special visitors keeping a close eye on Brozovic during the match, as Liverpool scouts were in attendance.

The midfielder currently has a contract that runs until 2022 with a buy-out clause that stands at €60 million – a figure the Reds are reportedly willing to pay in order to secure his services.

As a result Inter are expected to open talks on an extension in the coming weeks that would run until 2024, while also eliminating the clause.

So far this season Brozovic has netted three goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.