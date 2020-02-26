Ludogorets owner concerned by Coronavirus ahead of trip to Milan

Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev believes his team are worried about travelling to Italy for their clash with Inter in the Europa League on Thursday evening as the Coronavirus continues to cause disruption in Milan.

The Nearazzurri lead the tie 2-0 after their first leg victory in Bulgaria and will be hoping to qualify for the next round behind closed doors in what will be an eerie setting at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“I have not spoken to the team and I don’t know if they are worried,” Domuschiev told Sportal.bg.

“Personally I think they are because it’s not a pleasant situation. But let’s hope that everything goes smoothly.”

With the Nerazzurri’s last Serie A game being postponed due to the outbreak there were some fears that Thursday evening’s game could also suffer the same fate.

“Postpone the game? I don’t think there was a chance,” Domuschiev added.

“We are all afraid, but I am afraid even when I walk on the streets of Sofia, for what happens around the world.

“The game will be played and we hope that the boys will be successful.”

Football is not the only sport to be suffering under the strain of the virus as Rugby Union has also seen several games postponed due to the outbreak and Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix has also fallen victim to the virus.