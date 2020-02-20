Ludogorets v Inter: Official Line-Ups

After falling to defeat in Rome against Lazio in their top of the table clash last time out, Inter aim to bounce back in Bulgaria against Ludogorets in Europa League action.

This is the first ever meeting between these clubs, although the Razgrad outfit have previously faced Italian opposition twice in the last 32 of this competition: eliminating Lazio in 2014 and losing to AC Milan two years ago.

In the Nerazzurri’s two previous ties against Bulgarian opposition in European competition, they have made it through to the next round on both occasions.

Ludogorets:Iliev; Cicinho, Terziev, Grigore, Nedyalkov; Dyakov, Anicet Abel, Cauly; Marcelinho, Swierczok, Wanderson

Inter: Padelli; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Godin; Moses, Vecino, Borja Valero, Eriksen, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez