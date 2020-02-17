Luis Alberto: Lazio are getting closer to our dream

Lazio’s Luis Alberto is dreaming of a Scudetto after the Biancocelesti beat Inter 2-1 on Sunday evening.

Inter took the lead at the Stadio Olimpico but Lazio fought back to win and move into second, leapfrogging Inter, and stay just one point off leaders Juventus.

“We’re happy with this important win,” Luis Alberto posted on Instagram.

“The three points bring us a little closer to our dream.

“The struggle continues.”

The Aquile are unbeaten in an incredible 19 games now, and their win over the Nerazzurri has lifted the belief of the fans and the club’s playing staff.

Next up for Lazio is a trip to take on Genoa in Sunday’s early kick off.