Lukaku after Inter victory: There’s a new king in town

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has named himself the new King of Milan after netting in the Derby della Madonnina once again.

The Belgian netted in his first derby battle on September 21, and he added to that tally by heading home in injury time on Sunday to give the Nerazzurri a famous 4-2 comeback victory over AC Milan on Sunday.

The victory sees Inter join Juventus atop the Serie A standings with 54 points from 23 matches, with Lazio just one point back.

Lukaku took to Instagram after the game, posting a picture of his celebration after his goal on Sunday with the caption: “There’s a new king in town.”

He also showed how jubilant the Inter dressing room was after the match, as he and his teammates all jumped along while chanting about their triumph.

Next up for the Nerazzurri is a clash with Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday.