Lukaku: Fans saw Inter mentality in second half

Romelu Lukaku believes fans at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza saw Inter’s mentality during their incredible second half comeback against AC Milan on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri claimed a famous 4-2 victory after netting four times in the second half – only the second time they’ve won a Derby della Madonnina after being down 2-0.

Lukaku put the match away with a fine header in injury time to wrap up proceedings, and he credited their winning mentality for the turnaround.

“We did well in the second half,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We gave them too much space in the first.

“We have to give them credit for that, but in the second half we showed more intensity and scored four goals.

“I’m happy with this win. The first half was tough, and we only had one chance. In the second we showed the fans in the stadium Inter’s mentality in never giving up and fighting until the end.”

Lukaku already has 17 goals in Serie A this season, and he took time to thank the fans and coaching staff for helping him settle so quickly.

“I work for the team and I help the squad in order to win,” he added. “I want to win and now our focus is on Napoli.

“It’s all thanks to my teammates and the staff. I knew the league was tough, but a big thanks to the staff and fans for always helping me out.”