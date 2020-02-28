Lukaku’s season only matched by Eto’o at Inter

Romelu Lukaku’s impressive start to life at Inter continued as he scored in their 2-1 win over Ludogorets at an empty Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday evening.

The Belgian’s fortuitous goal was his second in this season’s Europa League, which allowed him to do something that only one other Nerazzurri player has managed.

As highlighted by OPTA, Lukaku’s goal meant that he has now scored at least two goals in four different competitions this season – Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League and the Europa League.

2 – Romelu #Lukaku is the second player in @Inter history to score at least two goals in four different competitions in a single season (excl. qualif.), after Samuel Eto’o in 2010/11. Pinball.#InterLudogorets #EuropaLeague — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 27, 2020

Before the Belgian, only Samuel Eto’o had managed to do the same for Inter back in 2010/11.

On that occasion, the Cameroonian scored twice in the Supercoppa Italiana, five in the Coppa Italia, eight in the Champions League and 21 in Serie A.

Lukaku already has 17 Serie A strikes to his name this term, as well as two in the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Europa League.