Lyon v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to Lyon on Wednesday night to face the Ligue 1 outfit in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

This is the fifth meeting between the sides and the Italian champions have had the upper hand so far, winning three and drawing one of their previous encounters.

However, Lyon have not been beaten at home in this competition since October 2016 – although the team that beat them that night was Juventus, thanks to a lone Juan Cuadrado goal.

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Bruno Gomez Soares, Tousart, Aouar, Cornet; Dembele, Toko-Ekambi

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo