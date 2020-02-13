Maldini: Rangnick not the right profile for AC Milan

AC Milan director of sport Paolo Maldini has played down reports linking the club with a move for Ralf Rangnick, while stating the Rossoneri are happy with Stefano Pioli.

The Diavolo are coming off a disappointing 4-2 defeat to rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina despite holding a 2-0 lead at half-time.

As a result the pressure is back on Pioli, with recent reports suggesting Milan want to bring Rangnick in as coach and director, but Maldini was quick to reaffirm his faith in the Italian.

“I read about that,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “Honestly, as director of sport, and with all due respect, I don’t think he [Rangnick] is the right profile for Milan.

“We are very happy with Pioli because he came in to a difficult situation when the team wasn’t doing well and there were few certainties.

“He settled and has helped the young players grow while giving an identity to the team.

“A lot of things can happen from now until he end of the season. All of us, be it players, but most of all coaches and management live off of results.

“We’re hoping to have a super second half of the season, which I think we will, and talk in May at the end of the season.”

Maldini highlighted Milan’s great performance in the first half of the derby, while pointing out that progress must continue in order to avoid similar letdowns in the future.

“If we look at the game it was a fantastic first half from us,” he added. “It was the best performance in the past five years in my opinion.

“We know there are some problems and we are working on that. We aren’t a perfect team and are trying to improve and avoid certain errors so that we don’t lose games we don’t deserve to lose.”