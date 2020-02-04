Manchester City flop linked with Inter return

Joao Cancelo’s time at Manchester City could come to an end this summer with former club Inter emerging as a possible landing spot.

The Portuguese star joined the English giants from Juventus last summer for €28 million plus Danilo, bringing the total value of the deal to €65m and thus making Cancelo the most expensive right-back in history.

However his first season at City has been anything but a success, as the 25-year-old has only played 600 Premier League minutes so far.

An exit could come in the summer according to The Sun, with Bayern Munich and former club Inter the most likely landing spots.

One issue could be Cancelo’s price tag, as City are looking for €60m for the Portuguese full-back – a figure Inter aren’t interested in paying.

Pep Guardiola’s side are big fans of Lautaro Martinez, and while City are pushing to have him included in talks, Inter have made it clear they have no interest in letting the Argentine striker go this summer.