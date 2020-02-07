Manchester United set Smalling fee for Roma

Roma have made no secret of their desire to retain the services of defender Chris Smalling when his loan spell with the club comes to an end in July and Manchester United have now confirmed their asking price for the 30-year-old.

Smalling, who joined the Giallorossi on loan in August, has made a big impression since his arrival at the Stadio Olimpico and has proved to be a valuable addition to Paulo Fonseca’s back line.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, United have now set their valuation of Smalling at €18 million as they look to offload the former England international when the summer transfer market opens.

It is suggested that despite Smalling not being part of the Manchester club’s long term plans they will be looking to cash in on his sale as his performances in Serie A have attracted the interest of several Premier League sides.