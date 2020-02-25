Maradona: I have no doubts, my heart is with Napoli and the Neapolitans

Diego Maradona has sent his support to Napoli ahead of their Champions League meeting with Barcelona on Tuesday.

With Lionel Messi set to visit the former home of his countryman, a lot of the buildup has seen Maradona’s name involved but he is clear about where his loyalty lies.

“I have no doubts,” he told Il Mattino.

“My heart is with Napoli and the Neapolitans, even more so in this difficult game.”

Napoli play hosts in the first leg, ahead of the return fixture at the Camp Nou on March 18.

The game will be Messi’s first at the Stadio San Paolo, and he comes into the meeting fresh after scoring four goals against Eibar at the weekend to send Barcelona to the top of La Liga.