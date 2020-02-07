Mihajlovic could be on the bench at Roma after hospital release

Sinisa Mihajlovic has been discharged from hospital this Friday morning and he could be on the bench for Bologna’s game at Roma on Friday evening.

The Rossoblu coach had his health concerns throughout 2019, suffering with leukemia, and returned to hospital for antiviral treatment recently.

“Mr. Mihajlovic has been discharged this morning,” a statement from the Sant’Orsola hospital read on Friday.

“He was subjected to the scheduled therapy and had positive results.

“The patient’s condition is very good.”

Mihajlovic had been receiving treatment since January 27.