Moggi: Just like Calciopoli, Italy’s reaction to the Coronavirus is exaggerated

Former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi believes Italy’s response to the Coronavirus’ outbreak has been exaggerated.

Serie A matches were postponed last weekend and more will be played behind closed doors this coming weekend, but Moggi doesn’t agree with how things are being handled.

“In Italy we exaggerate everything,” Moggi told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Look at Calciopoli… That was an exaggerated uproar and the Coronavirus is the same.

“In Italy we always look for an audience. It appears as though the entire country is afflicted by an incurable disease, but that’s not the case at all.

“All of that clamour has led to masks no longer being available to buy and to having schools closed.”