Morata: I’d rather Atletico Madrid avoided Juventus

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata says that he would rather avoid a meeting with Juventus in the Champions League.

Los Colchoneros shocked current holders Liverpool as they ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg of their second-round tie on Tuesday evening but Morata doesn’t believe that his team are one of the competition’s favourites despite the result.

“We fought without ever stopping, that is our identity,” Morata said in an interview with Sportmediaset after the game.

“Do I want to meet Juve in the final? I would prefer not to play them.”

“The competition favourites are Liverpool, Juve and Paris Saint-Germain, even if two of them lost today [Tuesday].”

Diego Simeone’s team met the Bianconeri in the group stages of the competition and only managed to take one point from a possible six as they eventually finished as group runners up to Maurizio Sarri’s team.