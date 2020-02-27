Napoli plan summer push for Belotti

Napoli are already planning to move for Torino’s Andrea Belotti this summer.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has shown an interest in Belotti in the past, but now he’s ready to try to bring him south when the transfer window reopens.

La Repubblica are reporting that although Napoli are keen on the No.9, it seems unlikely that Urbano Cairo will be willing to let him leave.

In order to keep Belotti with the Granata, Cairo is preparing an offer of a contract renewal, though De Laurentiis is still plannning to make a move.

Il Gallo has nine goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season for Toro, as well as scoring six in six Europa League qualification games.