Napoli Player Ratings: Mertens matches Hamsik in style
Adriano Boin Date: 25th February 2020 at 11:40pm
Written by:

Dries Mertens joined Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s greatest goalscorer with 121 goals thanks to a fine strike against Barcelona, but unfortunately for Gennaro Gattuso’s men they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the end.

The Azzurri have it all to do heading into the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, as Antoine Griezmann tapped home the equalizer after the restart.

Although the final result was disappointing, it did little to damper the Belgian’s amazing feat given he only managed to hit double figures once in his first three seasons with Napoli.

 

