Napoli Player Ratings: Mertens matches Hamsik in style

Dries Mertens joined Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s greatest goalscorer with 121 goals thanks to a fine strike against Barcelona, but unfortunately for Gennaro Gattuso’s men they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the end.

The Azzurri have it all to do heading into the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, as Antoine Griezmann tapped home the equalizer after the restart.

Although the final result was disappointing, it did little to damper the Belgian’s amazing feat given he only managed to hit double figures once in his first three seasons with Napoli.