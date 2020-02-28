Napoli president open to cashing in on Koulibaly

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly could be on his way out of the club when the summer transfer window opens as Aurelio De Laurentiis looks to begin rebuilding Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

Koulibaly, who joined the Partenopei back in 2014, was the subject of a €100 million bid by Manchester United in the summer of 2019, but De Laurentiis rejected the offer as he saw the Senegal international as the future of his defence.

Since then however, the 28-year old has only featured in 15 Serie A games as he has struggled with injuries and his performances on the field have started to show signs of wear and tear.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, De Laurentiis will now listen to offers for the defender when the transfer window opens in July and he may be willing to accept bids of under €100m to offload the star.

Recent conflicting reports in the English media have helped to fuel speculation on where Koulibaly will land with Manchester City, should their Champions League ban be lifted, and Paris Saint-Germain touted as his most likely destinations.