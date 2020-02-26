Napoli ready to offer Mertens bumper new contract

Dries Mertens’ wonder strike in Napoli’s Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday evening has reignited speculation over the striker’s future at the club, as he has failed to come to an agreement on a new contract with Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Mertens’ recent performances have shown that the 32-year-old is still one of the Partenopei’s most dangerous attacking weapons and interest from around Europe in the Belgium international continues to grow with his contract due to expire in June.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Monaco are willing to offer Mertens a two year deal that will see him earn €10 million a season but it’s believed that he has little interest in making the move to Ligue 1.

It has been reported that De Laurentiis has offered the striker a package that includes €4.2m a season plus €1m in bonuses should he hit a set of reasonable objectives. However, Mertens is refusing to seal the deal without the inclusion of a €5m signing bonus which has led to several interested parties circling the wagons.

The striker has made it clear that he would like to remain in the south of Italy with the Partenopei and it’s thought that the continued talks with De Laurentiis will lead to a solution.