Napoli v Barcelona: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Barcelona to the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

This is the first time these clubs have ever met in competitive action, although they did go head-to-head twice last summer in pre-season, with the Blaugrana winning on both occasions.

Ominously, the Partenopei have never eliminated Spanish opposition at the knockout stage in European competition, twice being eliminated previously by Real Madrid.

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Junior; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann