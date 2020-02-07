Napoli v Lecce: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After righting the ship of late with three straight wins, Napoli aim to keep that run going when they welcome Lecce to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Zielinski, Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Malcuit, Ghoulam, Younes.

Suspended: Elmas.

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Vigorito; Rispoli, Lucioni, Rossettini, Donati; Barak, Majer, Deiola; Saponara; Lapadula, Falco.

Unavailable: Farias, Tachtsidis, Babacar, Gabriel, Meccariello.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have won five of their last seven Serie A matches against Lecce (D1 L1), including the most recent three – as many as in their previous 14 against the Giallorossi in the Italian top flight (D6 L3).

– Lecce have won only one of their 10 away matches against Napoli in Serie A (D2 L7): in March 1998, scoring four goals – in no other game on the road have they netted more in the competition.

– Napoli are unbeaten in the last 25 home matches against newly promoted teams in Serie A, winning each of their last 15; the last Partenopei defeat against them was back in April 2012 (v Atalanta 3-1).

– After losing four home games in Serie A in a row, Napoli won their most recent game against Juventus. In current league season, they have won back-to-back matches at San Paolo only in October, securing victories against the other two newly promoted teams (v Brescia and Verona).

– The last time Lecce lost four Serie A matches in a row on the road was back in December 2010 (six in that case) – they currently find themselves on a streak of three away defeats on the bounce.

– Napoli have won each of their last three matches in all comps, as many as in their previous 16.

– Lecce are one of the two sides, alongside Brescia, yet to win a single game in the current Serie A season when they have conceded the first goal of the match: five draws and 11 losses in 16 matches. o Napoli have scored six goals with their last nine shots on target in Serie A: as many as they had managed to score with their previous 45.

– Since his debut in Serie A (2013/14), Napoli’s Dries Mertens is one of the three players to have scored 5+ goals in each of the last seven league seasons, alongside Gonzalo Higuaín and Duván Zapata.

– Marco Mancosu scored in the reverse match against Napoli: the last Lecce player to score in both games against a single opponent in the same Serie A season was David Di Michele in 2010/11 against Sampdoria.