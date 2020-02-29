Napoli v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Napoli can maintain their latest resurgence in Serie A and fight for a spot in Europe as they host a Torino side in crisis at the Stadio San Paolo.

The last two encounters between the two sides have ended in 0-0 draws but the Granata have lost their last five league matches and could equal a club record of six consecutive defeats if they fail to take points away from the Partenopei.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is expected to play his 200th Serie A game but it might not be a very festive time because he has failed to score in his last six league appearances and the Torinese side have the second-lowest shots-per-game ratio in the competition with 11.1 on average.

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Hysaj; Fabian, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Milik, Insigne.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Baselli, Ansaldi; Zaza, Belotti.