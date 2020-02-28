Napoli v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Torino aim to bring an end to their five-game losing streak as they travel to Napoli on Saturday night for Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Koulibaly, Malcuit, Mertens, Llorente.

Torino (3-5-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Nkoulou; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Berenguer, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti.

Unavailable: Milico.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have only lost one of their last 15 Serie A meetings against Torino (W10 D4), in March 2015, and have drawn three of the last four. Indeed, Napoli have drawn more games with Torino than any other top flight side (54).

– The last two Serie A meetings between Napoli and Torino have ended 0-0; they have never drawn three top flight matches in a row by a 0-0 scoreline.

– Gennaro Gattuso has lost four of his first five Serie A home games with Napoli, the worst start by a new Napoli coach in the competition.

– Torino have lost their last five league games and could equal their longest streak of defeats in the competition – six in a row in 1999/00 (relegated) and 2006/07.

– Moreno Longo has lost his first two Serie A games with Torino; the last coach to suffer defeats in their first three with the Granata was Lido Vieri in 1995/96, with the third loss coming against Napoli.

– Only Brescia (10.7) are averaging a lower shots-per-game ratio than Torino (11.1) in Serie A this season, whilst only Atalanta (19.9) can boast a higher one than Napoli (18.6).

– Torino have only attempted 38 headed shots in Serie A, however, only Parma and Inter have a higher scoring ratio from heading than Torino (one goal every 6.3 headed shots).

– Torino’s striker Andrea Belotti has failed to score in his last six league games, last enduring a longer scoreless run back in December 2017 (eight in a row).

– Torino’s Andrea Belotti could play his 200th Serie A game; indeed, he scored his very first Serie A goals against Torino (brace), whilst he could become the only player to net 10+ goals in each of the last five Serie A campaigns.

– Napoli trio Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejón are the only three players to have assisted at least three goals in each of the last seven Serie A campaigns.