Nedved: I think Commisso is exaggerating

Following Juventus’ 3-0 win over Fiorentina, vice-president Pavel Nedved felt Viola president Rocco Commisso was exaggerating in his comments about the referees.

Commisso was furious after the Bianconeri were awarded two penalties in the game, both of which were reviewed by VAR.

“I don’t understand all these controversies,” Nedved told reporters. “Juventus played very well given that Fiorentina also had a good game.

“I think Juve’s victory was deserved in the end. I think Commisso is exaggerating, these controversies aren’t good for football.

“It is counterproductive and damages Italian football. Ultimately when teams don’t accept being beaten by Juventus, it isn’t good for Italian football.

“These things are said especially when Juventus are playing and for that I am very sorry.”

Both Juventus’ penalties were reviewed by VAR, and subsequently given by referee Fabrizio Pasqua.

“VAR is a tool which helps the referee, as football has become very fast,” Nedved said.

“On the first penalty, for example, nobody would have seen the handball at normal speed.

“I looked at the second penalty again, but it’s the referee who has to decide and we must accept his decision. ”