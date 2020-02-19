One third of Bergamo’s population to attend Atalanta-Valencia

Atalanta are set to take over the Stadio San Siro this Wednesday evening as they and their fans flock to Milan for their first ever Champions League knockout game against Valencia.

La Dea are taking part in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in their history, and impressively managed to navigate their way through a tough group despite a slow start.

La Gazzetta dello Sport published an image showing the proportion of Bergamo’s population who will make the trip to Milan.

Despite just 122,000 living in Bergamo, the Nerazzurri have already sold over 43,000 tickets, meaning one third of the city’s population will be in attendance.

Atalanta’s fans are known for their passionate support of the club, and that’s only becoming even stronger with their fairytale story continuing and becoming more incredible by the year under Gian Piero Gasperini.